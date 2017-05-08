Prime minister says Islamic State fig...

Prime minister says Islamic State fighter's son can return to Australia

This photo on the front page of the Monday edition of The Australian newspaper shows a 6-year-old Australian boy making a gesture associated with the Islamic State group in front of a human body hanging from a cross somewhere in the Middle East. A 6-year-old Australian boy photographed making an Islamic State movement salute in front of a human body hanging from a cross somewhere in the Middle East is entitled to return to Australia with his siblings, the prime minister said Monday.

Chicago, IL

