Prime minister says Islamic State fighter's son can return to Australia
This photo on the front page of the Monday edition of The Australian newspaper shows a 6-year-old Australian boy making a gesture associated with the Islamic State group in front of a human body hanging from a cross somewhere in the Middle East. A 6-year-old Australian boy photographed making an Islamic State movement salute in front of a human body hanging from a cross somewhere in the Middle East is entitled to return to Australia with his siblings, the prime minister said Monday.
