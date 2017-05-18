President Trump and Saudi King Salman meet in Riyadh
President Donald Trump opened his first trip abroad since taking office, touching down Saturday in Saudi Arabia for a visit aimed at building stronger partnerships to combat terrorism in the region and moving past the controversies engulfing his young administration. Trump flew to Riyadh overnight on Air Force One and was greeted by an elaborate welcoming ceremony at Riyadh's airport, punctuated by a military flyover and a handshake from Saudi King Salman.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Barriere Star Journal.
Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Islam Will Conquer Italy and the Entire West (Sep '10)
|3 min
|Chico
|515,482
|Donald Trump gets warm welcome in Saudi Arabia ...
|21 min
|USAUSAUSA
|24
|Without new wall, undocumented immigrants will ...
|2 hr
|Taylor
|11
|News 12 Mins Ago In draft of speech, Trump usin...
|2 hr
|Smack Down
|14
|Israeli troops begin Gaza pullout as Hamas decl... (Jan '09)
|3 hr
|jowls humaway
|71,287
|1st city to ban smoking inside restaurants, Win...
|5 hr
|Hillary LOST
|23
|North Korea vows to strengthen nuclear program ...
|7 hr
|Bob nannie
|1
Find what you want!
Search Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC