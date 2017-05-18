President Trump and Saudi King Salman...

President Trump and Saudi King Salman meet in Riyadh

President Donald Trump opened his first trip abroad since taking office, touching down Saturday in Saudi Arabia for a visit aimed at building stronger partnerships to combat terrorism in the region and moving past the controversies engulfing his young administration. Trump flew to Riyadh overnight on Air Force One and was greeted by an elaborate welcoming ceremony at Riyadh's airport, punctuated by a military flyover and a handshake from Saudi King Salman.

