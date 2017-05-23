Police officer among victims of Manchester Arena bomb attack
The youngest person known to have died is eight-year-old Saffie Roussos, who was at the concert with her mother. Georgina, from Chorley, was in her second year of studying health and social care at Runshaw College in Leyland, Lancashire, and had previously been a pupil at Bishop Rawstorne Church of England Academy.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Thetelegraphand Argus.
Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Islam Will Conquer Italy and the Entire West (Sep '10)
|5 min
|chazmo
|515,703
|The Left s Road Leads To Manchester
|8 min
|BB Board
|1
|Ann Coulter's Anti-Semitism Runs Deep (May '16)
|11 min
|Charlie Brown
|76
|Obama given rock star welcome in Berlin
|32 min
|WelbyMD
|30
|Donald Trump gets warm welcome in Saudi Arabia ...
|1 hr
|idiotic Interregnum
|152
|1st city to ban smoking inside restaurants, Win...
|2 hr
|FCC investigated ...
|76
|Two men caned 83 times at Indonesian mosque for...
|4 hr
|islamanalbeads
|20
Find what you want!
Search Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC