Police given more time to question Whitehall terror suspect

Terror police have been granted another week to question a suspected knifeman arrested in the heart of Westminster following a targeted swoop. The suspect, named as Khalid Mohamed Omar Ali, was arrested on suspicion of offences under the Terrorism Act and possession of offensive weapons close to Downing Street on April 27. Police recovered several knives during the "intelligence-led" operation which took place yards from the scene of the deadly attack by Khalid Masood on Westminster Bridge in March.

