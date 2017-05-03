Police given more time to question Whitehall terror suspect
Terror police have been granted another week to question a suspected knifeman arrested in the heart of Westminster following a targeted swoop. The suspect, named as Khalid Mohamed Omar Ali, was arrested on suspicion of offences under the Terrorism Act and possession of offensive weapons close to Downing Street on April 27. Police recovered several knives during the "intelligence-led" operation which took place yards from the scene of the deadly attack by Khalid Masood on Westminster Bridge in March.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Romsey Advertiser.
Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Latest news on Lake Ontario region flooding
|48 min
|Ted
|3
|Exclusive: U.S. senators seek sanctions, other ...
|3 hr
|Tea Bag Residue C...
|6
|Electric shocks: Chechen gay men recount days o...
|3 hr
|Tea Bag Residue C...
|8
|Islam Will Conquer Italy and the Entire West (Sep '10)
|4 hr
|Faith
|514,564
|StatCan says rapidly aging population still yie...
|5 hr
|Ya political votes
|1
|Grandpa loves his detached house: Why Canada's ...
|5 hr
|cheaper 2 stay at...
|1
|Aylesbury in the 1970s - 'The coming of space a...
|5 hr
|iPads expensive 4...
|1
Find what you want!
Search Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC