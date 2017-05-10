Police fire rubber bullets as protest...

Police fire rubber bullets as protests continue in South Africa

South African police have fired rubber bullets at rioters on the third day of street protests over government services in parts of Johannesburg. The violence on Wednesday in the Finetown neighbourhood of South Africa's biggest city followed unrest this week in nearby Eldorado Park and Ennerdale.

