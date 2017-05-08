PM - makes husband do boys' jobs arou...

PM - makes husband do boys' jobs around the house'

Next Story Prev Story
9 hrs ago Read more: Bucksfreepress.co.uk

Prime Minister Theresa May makes husband Philip do the "boys' jobs" around the house such as taking out the bins, the couple have revealed. In a highly-personal joint interview aimed at showing the Tory leader's human side, Mr May was asked about the Prime Minister's reputation as a "bloody difficult woman".

Start the conversation, or Read more at Bucksfreepress.co.uk.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Power plants could cut a third of their emissio... 11 min Solarman 1
News SIU clears Halton officer over response to shoo... 1 hr Copper 1
News France's election proves it - America is now an... 2 hr UMAKEWORLDPEACEID... 172
News Full transcript: Sally Yates and James Clapper ... 4 hr fingers mcgurke 4
News Obama: Private sector is key to tackling climat... 5 hr Dee Dee Dee 2
News Royal relationship: Meghan Markle at Prince Har... 5 hr RUN HARRY 1
News Islam Will Conquer Italy and the Entire West (Sep '10) 5 hr J_a_n 514,901
See all Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. North Korea
  3. Health Care
  4. Gunman
  5. Mexico
  1. Egypt
  2. Syria
  3. Kentucky Derby
  4. Iran
  5. South Korea
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 24,881 • Total comments across all topics: 280,899,701

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC