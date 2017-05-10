PM and South Korea leader agree on need for robust response to North violations
Theresa May and South Korea's new president have agreed the need for a "robust response" to Pyongyang's violations of United Nations resolutions. The Prime Minister called Moon Jae-in to congratulate him on his election victory and to discuss the crisis around North Korea's nuclear weapons test programme.
