Pippa Middleton to marry James Matthews at 'society wedding of the year'
The Duchess of Cambridge's sister Pippa Middleton will marry her millionaire groom James Matthews today at an event dubbed the society wedding of the year. The couple will say their vows in a picturesque Berkshire church before a congregation which will include the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge, their children Prince George and Princess Charlotte, Prince Harry and other close family and friends.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Andover Advertiser.
Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Melania Trump forgoes head scarf in Saudi Arabia
|1 hr
|About time
|1
|Times Square mayhem raises question about recen...
|3 hr
|Meanwhile
|1
|Islam Will Conquer Italy and the Entire West (Sep '10)
|6 hr
|Aliroger1
|515,459
|No face for mental illness
|7 hr
|Humanspirit
|1
|El Paso, Texas, wants 'more funding for bridges...
|7 hr
|Smell farts
|19
|Jesus Arrested as Illegal Immigrant in New Poli...
|8 hr
|Whiskey Drinking ...
|2
|1st city to ban smoking inside restaurants, Win...
|8 hr
|cough cough
|21
Find what you want!
Search Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC