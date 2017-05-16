Pentagon says IS in Afghanistan leader killed in April raid
The Pentagon says a military raid last month killed the head of the Islamic State affiliate in Afghanistan, Islamic State-Khorasan, or ISIS-K. In a statement Sunday night, the Pentagon confirmed the death of Abdul Haseeb Logari.
