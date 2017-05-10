Paul Nuttall confuses Australia and A...

Paul Nuttall confuses Australia and Argentina in Falklands blunder

Next Story Prev Story
9 hrs ago Read more: Basingstoke Gazette

Ukip leader Paul Nuttall blundered as he attacked Labour's leaked manifesto, telling reporters Jeremy Corbyn would have "surrendered the Falkland Islands to Australia". A colleague quickly informed the MEP of the error, resulting in a quick correction to Argentina in place of Britain's traditional ally.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Basingstoke Gazette.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Islam Will Conquer Italy and the Entire West (Sep '10) 48 min Raz 514,965
News Romney hailing US-Polish ties in visit to Warsaw (Jul '12) 1 hr Tm Cln 27
News France's election proves it - America is now an... 1 hr spud 225
News Pope to canonize 2 Fatima children a century af... 1 hr namreipsobla 2
News Anti-transgender bus sparks protests as it visi... 2 hr Liberal Bedwetters 13
News Self-proclaimed 'troublemaker' finds niche in U... (Nov '08) 2 hr MatthewJacobs 3
News New political party wants Vancouver Island to b... (Jun '16) 3 hr Brexx 28
See all Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. North Korea
  3. Health Care
  4. Supreme Court
  5. South Korea
  1. Pope Francis
  2. Syria
  3. Mexico
  4. Wall Street
  5. Iran
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 24,197 • Total comments across all topics: 280,942,185

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC