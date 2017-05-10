North Korea open to US talks under ri...

North Korea open to US talks under right conditions, diplomat says

North Korean officials would be willing to meet the Trump administration for negotiations "if the conditions are set", a top Pyongyang diplomat said. Choi Sun-hee, the top North Korean diplomat who handles relations with the US, spoke briefly to reporters in Beijing on Saturday en route to Pyongyang.

