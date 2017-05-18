North Korea fires ballistic missile i...

North Korea fires ballistic missile in latest weapons test

The rocket was fired from an area near the North Korean county of Pukchang, in South Phyongan Province, and flew eastward about 500 km , said South Korea's Joint Chiefs of Staff. White House officials travelling in Saudi Arabia with President Donald Trump said the system, which was last tested in February, has a shorter range than the missiles launched in North Korea's most recent tests.

