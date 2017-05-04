No question of retirement for the Queen
While the Duke of Edinburgh is retiring at the grand old age of 95, the Queen is in her job for life. The monarch's public duties and behind-the-scenes work as head of state continue despite the Queen being 91. On the throne for more than 65 years, Elizabeth II has always made it clear that abdication is not an option.
