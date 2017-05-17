Nine Hurt, Two Arrested in Clash at Turkish Embassy in Washington D.C.
Authorities say nine people were hurt and two arrests were made during an altercation at the Turkish ambassador's residence in the U.S. capital. Doug Buchanan, a DC Fire and EMS spokesman, says two of those hurt were seriously injured and were taken to hospitals by ambulance.
