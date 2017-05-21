Next Stop for Trump Is Israel, in Pursuit of 'Ultimate Deal'
President Donald Trump has cast the elusive pursuit of peace between Israelis and Palestinians as the "ultimate deal." But he will step foot in Israel having offered few indications of how he plans to achieve what so many of his predecessors could not.
Start the conversation, or Read more at News Max.
Comments
Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Islam Will Conquer Italy and the Entire West (Sep '10)
|6 min
|Faith
|515,504
|Donald Trump gets warm welcome in Saudi Arabia ...
|16 min
|Idiotic Interregnum
|83
|In U.S. presidential first, Trump prays at Jeru...
|19 min
|Rev Don Wildmoan
|3
|Indonesia police arrests dozens in raid on Jaka...
|46 min
|Rev Don Wildmoan
|1
|Australia Puts Illegal Aliens On Notice: Prove ...
|2 hr
|tomin cali
|1
|Few kids receiving mental health care - Zeni (Jul '08)
|3 hr
|Maybe
|18
|Trump in Israel: Watch president's visit to Wes...
|4 hr
|Jeff Brightone
|1
Find what you want!
Search Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC