New Zealand regulators reject merger ...

New Zealand regulators reject merger of newspaper publishers

Next Story Prev Story
9 hrs ago Read more: Powhatan Today

New Zealand Commerce Commission chairman Dr Mark Berry addresses a press conference where he announced in Wellington, New Zealand, the proposed merger of New Zealand media companies NZME and Fairfax was declined, Wednesday, May 3, 2017. Regulators have rejected a proposed merger between New Zealand's two main newspaper publishers, saying the benefits of saving money and extending the life of some newspapers don't outweigh the harm it would cause to democracy.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Powhatan Today.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Electric shocks: Chechen gay men recount days o... 6 min Imprtnrd 3
News China's Buick Velite 5 is a Volt with a nose job 2 hr Unimpressed 3
News Islam Will Conquer Italy and the Entire West (Sep '10) 7 hr chazmo 514,546
News The Latest: Merkel asks Putin to protect Chechn... 8 hr Xstain Spot Remover 1
News Mike Pence: Trump is considering moving the Ame... 10 hr Jeff Brightone 1
News Putin, Merkel spar in Russia over election medd... 15 hr USA Today 2
News Chamber to have local voice in Ottawa - The Let... 15 hr Bob closed Herald... 1
See all Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Syria
  2. Egypt
  3. Mexico
  4. Iran
  5. North Korea
  1. China
  2. Afghanistan
  3. Supreme Court
  4. Pope Francis
  5. Health Care
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 20,134 • Total comments across all topics: 280,737,187

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC