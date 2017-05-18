NBA player Kanter heading to US after detained in Romania
Romanian Border Police spokesman Fabian Badila confirmed to The Associated Press that the player left Romania for the United States via London. Kanter, who is from Turkey, said in a video Saturday morning on his Twitter account that the Turkish embassy canceled his passport and he'd been detained for several hours at a Romanian airport.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Waco Tribune-Herald.
Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Jesus Arrested as Illegal Immigrant in New Poli...
|2 hr
|Geezer
|8
|Donald Trump gets warm welcome in Saudi Arabia ...
|3 hr
|Quirky
|44
|News 12 Mins Ago In draft of speech, Trump usin...
|7 hr
|Lawrence Wolf
|16
|Islam Will Conquer Italy and the Entire West (Sep '10)
|7 hr
|Raz
|515,482
|1st city to ban smoking inside restaurants, Win...
|8 hr
|Minnie Appolis Tw...
|24
|Workers at Toronto marijuana dispensary Canna C...
|10 hr
|Daley
|1
|O'Leary support base split on Bernier, official...
|10 hr
|MP Mike Chong 2 e...
|1
Find what you want!
Search Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC