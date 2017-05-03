Morocco dinosaur fossil find - like w...

Morocco dinosaur fossil find - like winning the lottery'

8 hrs ago

A smaller version of tyrannosaurus rex thought to be one of the last dinosaurs living in Africa has been discovered in northern Morocco. Like its American counterpart, the new species chenanisaurus barbaricus became extinct after a giant meteor struck the Earth 66 million years ago.

Chicago, IL

