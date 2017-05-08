Moped gangs armed with machetes terro...

Moped gangs armed with machetes terrorise public near Prince George's new school

Moped gangs armed with machetes have been terrorising the public just yards from Prince George's future primary school, with locals accusing police of failing to tackle the threat for several months. Residents in Battersea, south west London, said they had seen men on bikes waving the weapons as they sped through pedestrianised areas near the A 6,110-a-year day Thomas's Battersea school, which the young royal is due to attend from September.

