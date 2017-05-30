Model claims Hyundai fired her for ha...

Model claims Hyundai fired her for having her period

10 hrs ago

A model has filed a complaint against the car maker Hyundai, claiming she was fired from a job for having her period. Rachel Rickert, 27, says she was "shamed" while representing the brand at the New York International Auto Show in April.

Chicago, IL

