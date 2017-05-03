Missing diver rescued after 11 hours ...

Missing diver rescued after 11 hours in Pentland Firth

Next Story Prev Story
11 hrs ago Read more: Daily Echo

The man, who is reported to be "conscious and in a reasonable condition", has been taken to hospital after he was found, following a major search operation. Shetland Coastguard co-ordinated an "extensive search" of the Pentland Firth area overnight involving RNLI lifeboats from Thurso, Longhope and Stromness and two coastguard rescue helicopters.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Daily Echo.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Islam Will Conquer Italy and the Entire West (Sep '10) 3 min DaniEl 514,582
News NATO's North Atlantic Council Condemns Russia's... (Mar '14) 47 min About time 13,280
News Exclusive: U.S. senators seek sanctions, other ... 50 min Xstain Mullah Fri... 9
News Amanda Knox: Donald Trump supported me when I w... 58 min He Named Me Black... 1
News Radical protesters throw 'old regime' official ... (Dec '14) 1 hr About time 7
News Ukraine: Still Failing on World War II (Dec '14) 1 hr About time 4
News Ukraine war hits economy hard (Aug '14) 1 hr About time 38
See all Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Syria
  2. China
  3. North Korea
  4. Egypt
  5. Afghanistan
  1. Supreme Court
  2. Mexico
  3. Health Care
  4. Pope Francis
  5. Letterman
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 21,644 • Total comments across all topics: 280,770,201

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC