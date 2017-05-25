Militants attack Christians in Egypt, killing at least 28
At least 28 were killed and 22 others wounded Friday, May 26, 2017, when masked gunmen attacked a bus was traveling on the road to Egypt's Saint Samuel the Confessor Monastery in Maghagha, about 140 miles south of Cairo, security officials said. CAIRO - Masked militants riding in three SUVs opened fire Friday on a bus packed with Coptic Christians, including children, south of the Egyptian capital, killing at least 28 people and wounding 22, the Interior Ministry said.
