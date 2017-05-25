Militants attack Christians in Egypt, killing at least 28

At least 28 were killed and 22 others wounded Friday, May 26, 2017, when masked gunmen attacked a bus was traveling on the road to Egypt's Saint Samuel the Confessor Monastery in Maghagha, about 140 miles south of Cairo, security officials said. CAIRO - Masked militants riding in three SUVs opened fire Friday on a bus packed with Coptic Christians, including children, south of the Egyptian capital, killing at least 28 people and wounding 22, the Interior Ministry said.

Start the conversation, or Read more at LA Daily News.