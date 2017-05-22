Michael Flynn cites a public frenzy,a...

Michael Flynn cites a public frenzy,a takes the Fifth on Senate subpoena

President Donald Trump's former national security adviser, Michael Flynn, invoked his constitutional right against self-incrimination on Monday and declined to hand over documents sought under subpoena by a Senate panel investigating Russia's meddling in the 2016 election. In a letter to the Senate intelligence committee , Flynn's attorneys justified the decision by citing an “escalating public frenzy against him” and saying the Justice Department's recent appointment of a special counsel has created a legally dangerous environment for him to cooperate with the panel's investigation.

