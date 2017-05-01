Merkel and Putin no closer on Ukraine...

Merkel and Putin no closer on Ukraine agreement

Read more: This is The West Country

German Chancellor Angela Merkel has said she is not satisfied with the progress of talks about the situation in eastern Ukraine, after a meeting with Russian President Vladimir Putin. Speaking after the two met for talks in Sochi, Russia, Mrs Merkel said there are still fundamental differences of opinion, emphasising that Germany believes in the democratic legitimacy of the Ukrainian government.

Chicago, IL

