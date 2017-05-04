Marine Le Pen predicts French preside...

Marine Le Pen predicts French presidential win as campaign closes

Next Story Prev Story
13 hrs ago Read more: Western Telegraph

Far-right presidential candidate Marine Le Pen has said she can pull off a surprise victory in France's high-stakes run-off election on Sunday. Centrist front-runner Emmanuel Macron accused Ms Le Pen of exploiting voter fears as a hostile and angry campaign came to a close.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Western Telegraph.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Islam Will Conquer Italy and the Entire West (Sep '10) 34 min Mishianna 514,716
News US Navy fires warning flare at Iran vessel in P... 8 hr Truthmongerdotinfo 3
News Greek Orthodox Bishop Calls on Turkey's Erdogan... 10 hr Raz 2
News Pehlu Khan was targeted because he was a Muslim... 12 hr Faith 1
News Amanda Knox: Donald Trump supported me when I w... 12 hr Meyer Lansky 9
News Indonesia hard-liners call for jailing of Chris... 14 hr Decency_my strong... 1
News Decide for yourself: Vaxxed film comes back to ... 15 hr Vaxxed 1
See all Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. North Korea
  2. Syria
  3. Iran
  4. Boston Marathon
  5. China
  1. South Korea
  2. Supreme Court
  3. Mexico
  4. Health Care
  5. Egypt
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 21,568 • Total comments across all topics: 280,809,198

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC