Manchester suicide bomber named as 22...

Manchester suicide bomber named as 22-year-old Salman Abedi

Next Story Prev Story
20 hrs ago Read more: Lancaster and MoreCambe Citizen

Police confirmed his name after armed officers carried out a dramatic raid on the redbrick semi in south Manchester where the 22-year-old was registered as living. Greater Manchester Chief Constable Ian Hopkins said detectives were working to establish whether Abedi, whose attack left 22 people dead, including an eight-year-old girl, was working alone.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Lancaster and MoreCambe Citizen.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Islam Will Conquer Italy and the Entire West (Sep '10) 13 min Raz 515,657
News Two men caned 83 times at Indonesian mosque for... 24 min Logic Analysis 12
News Two men caned in Indonesia for gay sex 30 min Frankie Rizzo 22
News S. Korean military court convicts soldier over ... 30 min Logic Analysis 7
News Police, Jewish activists, Muslim guards clash o... 54 min whining wall 1
News Trump in Israel: Watch president's visit to Wes... 57 min USS LIBERTY 3
News Israeli Jewish education group reaches 1,000 st... 1 hr lavon affair 1
See all Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. North Korea
  2. Egypt
  3. Health Care
  4. China
  5. Syria
  1. Microsoft
  2. Pope Francis
  3. Afghanistan
  4. Saudi Arabia
  5. Iran
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 23,212 • Total comments across all topics: 281,246,413

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC