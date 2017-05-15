Man dressed as penis sought by police...

Man dressed as penis sought by police as witness to assault

Detectives are hoping a man dressed as a giant penis may help police trace the person responsible for a serious attack on a night out. The man wearing the distinctive fancy dress outfit was part of a group present at the scene when the 26-year-old victim was assaulted in Leeds in the early hours of Sunday morning.

Chicago, IL

