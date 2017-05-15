Malaysia seizes 330 tortoises from Madagascar
Malaysian authorities said Monday that they have seized 330 exotic tortoises from Madagascar worth 1.2 million ringgit , in the latest heist of illegal wildlife and animal parts being smuggled into the country. Deputy customs director Abdull Wahid Sulong said that 325 Indian Star tortoises and five Ploughshare tortoises were packed into five boxes and labelled as stones.
