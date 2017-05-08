Major police operation underway as Pa...

Major police operation underway as Paris rail hub evacuated

Next Story Prev Story
5 hrs ago Read more: The Times of Israel

Police poured into Paris' Gare du Nord station late Monday, evacuating passengers from platforms and sealing off the area in a new security scare to hit the French capital. Paris police spokeswoman Johanna Primevert told The Associated Press that the operation was aimed at "removing doubt" but would not say what prompted it or whether there had been any injuries or arrests.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Times of Israel.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News France's election proves it - America is now an... 33 min Fit2Serve 36
News 10 Male Muslim Scholars Who Resist Islamic Puni... 2 hr Death for apostasy 1
News Islam Will Conquer Italy and the Entire West (Sep '10) 2 hr Raz 514,859
News Full transcript: Sally Yates and James Clapper ... 2 hr Marco R s Secret ... 2
News Ireland likes to brag that they've never invade... 4 hr Ned 1
News Many insurance policies don't cover flooding, a... 4 hr lack of maintenance 1
News It is an extra extraordinary event: Hydro CEO (Dec '13) 4 hr Wynne Monkey Biz 51
See all Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. North Korea
  3. Health Care
  4. South Korea
  5. Syria
  1. Mexico
  2. Boston Marathon
  3. Iran
  4. Egypt
  5. Kentucky Derby
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 24,552 • Total comments across all topics: 280,877,478

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC