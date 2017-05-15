Macron names Edouard Philippe as Fren...

Macron names Edouard Philippe as French prime minister

French President Emmanuel Macron has appointed Edouard Philippe, a relatively unknown 46-year-old politician, as prime minister - making good on campaign promises to repopulate French politics with new faces. Mr Philippe is the mayor of the Normandy port of Le Havre, a trained lawyer and an author of political thrillers.

