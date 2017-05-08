Liberal claims victory in South Korea presidential election
South Korea's presidential candidate Moon Jae-in of the Democratic Party raises his hands as his party leaders and members watch on television local media's results of exit polls for the presidential election in Seoul, South Korea, Tuesday, May 9, 2017. Exit polls forecast that liberal candidate Moon will win the election Tuesday to succeed ousted President Park Geun-hye.
Start the conversation, or Read more at WBT-AM Charlotte.
Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Some names Trump might consider in picking a ne...
|17 min
|spocko
|5
|New political party wants Vancouver Island to b... (Jun '16)
|31 min
|Brexx
|24
|Islam Will Conquer Italy and the Entire West (Sep '10)
|31 min
|chazmo
|514,898
|France's election proves it - America is now an...
|44 min
|INFIDEL
|184
|David Ben-Gurion comes to New York
|56 min
|Rome
|1
|Pope to canonize 2 Fatima children a century af...
|1 hr
|Michael
|1
|Bucks Business Awards finalists unveiled ahead ...
|1 hr
|Sad goings on
|1
Find what you want!
Search Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC