Lib Dems issue call over Swansea Bay tidal lagoon project
The party called for the project to be the start of a string of such initiatives at Cardiff, Colwyn Bay and Newport. Such a move would create more than 34,000 jobs across Wales - and boost supply companies, the Lib Dems said.
