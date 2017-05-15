Lawyer 'very surprised' if Ian Brady knew where Keith Bennett's body was
Ian Brady's lawyer has said he would be "very surprised" if the serial killer had withheld information on the burial site of 12-year-old Moors Murder victim Keith Bennett, as police said the case remains opened. Robin Makin spoke to Brady, 79, at Ashworth High Security Hospital in Merseyside less than two hours before he died on Monday as the pair discussed his legal affairs and funeral arrangements.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Andover Advertiser.
Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Cape lawyer, ex-con Barry Kane dies (Jun '14)
|1 hr
|Sonny
|4
|Without new wall, undocumented immigrants will ...
|2 hr
|tomin cali
|7
|The Latest: Trump and Jordan's King Abdullah se...
|2 hr
|FireyFellow44
|3
|France's election proves it - America is now an...
|3 hr
|Dee Dee Dee
|277
|Louis Farrakhan Still 'Leading Anti-Semite': ADL
|5 hr
|Gremlin
|1
|Trump's first overseas debut amid fears, aspira...
|5 hr
|Jeff Brightone
|1
|Islam Will Conquer Italy and the Entire West (Sep '10)
|6 hr
|AlaturQ
|515,354
Find what you want!
Search Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC