Lawyer 'very surprised' if Ian Brady knew where Keith Bennett's body was

10 hrs ago Read more: Andover Advertiser

Ian Brady's lawyer has said he would be "very surprised" if the serial killer had withheld information on the burial site of 12-year-old Moors Murder victim Keith Bennett, as police said the case remains opened. Robin Makin spoke to Brady, 79, at Ashworth High Security Hospital in Merseyside less than two hours before he died on Monday as the pair discussed his legal affairs and funeral arrangements.

