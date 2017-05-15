Lawyer 'very surprised' if Ian Brady knew where Keith Bennett's body was

Ian Brady's lawyer has said he would be "very surprised" if the serial killer had withheld information on the burial site of 12-year-old Moors Murder victim Keith Bennett, as police said the case remains opened. Robin Makin spoke to Brady, 79, at Ashworth High Security Hospital in Merseyside less than two hours before he died on Monday as the pair discussed his legal affairs and funeral arrangements.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Andover Advertiser.