Labour suffers bruising losses in Wales, but Tories fail to make inroads
First Minister and Welsh Labour leader Carwyn Jones saw his party lose control of Bridgend, the area he represents in the Assembly, after losing 10 seats. The party was also dealt a severe blow in the South Wales valleys, with independents taking control of Blaenau Gwent.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Keighleynews.co.uk.
Comments
Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Islam Will Conquer Italy and the Entire West (Sep '10)
|2 min
|Raz
|514,661
|Amanda Knox: Donald Trump supported me when I w...
|24 min
|Meyer Lansky
|9
|Indonesia hard-liners call for jailing of Chris...
|1 hr
|Decency_my strong...
|1
|Decide for yourself: Vaxxed film comes back to ...
|2 hr
|Vaxxed
|1
|Ontario making abortion pill Mifegymiso free fo...
|7 hr
|Pastor Don Juan M...
|2
|121 Ontario schools slated to close: Report
|8 hr
|Christie Blatchford
|1
|US House backs new sanctions against North Korea
|9 hr
|Jeff Brightone
|6
Find what you want!
Search Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC