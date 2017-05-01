Labour plans to empower renters - to ...

Labour plans to empower renters - to call time on bad landlords'

Labour has pledged a "consumer rights revolution" which will introduce legal minimum standards for all rental homes because people currently have "fewer rights renting a family home than you do buying a fridge-freezer". Shadow housing secretary John Healey said the plans will empower renters to "call time on bad landlords" by setting standards to ensure homes are "fit for human habitation".

Chicago, IL

