Labour making ground on Tories following manifesto releases, polls say

Labour has closed the gap on Conservatives following the publication of party manifestos for the General Election, according to a series of opinion polls. As Jeremy Corbyn claimed his message was "getting through" to voters, four polls for the Sunday newspapers put Labour between 35% and 33%, up significantly on the scores as low as 26% it was recording early in the campaign.

Chicago, IL

