Kushner Cos says to skip China marketing push this weekend
The company owned by the family of senior White House aide Jared Kushner will skip roadshow events in China this weekend seeking money from local investors for a real estate project in exchange for a shot at US immigrant visas, a company spokesman said. Nicole Kushner Meyer, Jared's sister, appeared at marketing events last weekend in Beijing and Shanghai in an effort to raise $150 million from Chinese investors through the controversial EB-5 visa-for-investment programme.
