Kenya: President Gets Ready to Presen...

Kenya: President Gets Ready to Present Papers to Election Body

Next Story Prev Story
14 hrs ago Read more: AllAfrica.com

President Uhuru Kenyatta is this morning scheduled to start his journey to City Hall, where he will present his papers as he seeks to be cleared to vie for a second term, at Pipeline Estate in Embakasi, Nairobi. Accompanied by Deputy President William Ruto, the President will stop at nine points along the route through the populous Eastlands as he heads to the city centre.

Start the conversation, or Read more at AllAfrica.com.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Islam Will Conquer Italy and the Entire West (Sep '10) 3 min chazmo 515,907
News Our latent racism (Jun '16) 2 hr Dave 3
News Donald Trump gets warm welcome in Saudi Arabia ... 2 hr girlcrush 157
News An ailing boy, a residential school infirmary a... 3 hr chugs are still pos 8
News Two men caned 83 times at Indonesian mosque for... 4 hr Dr No 63
News On trip abroad, Trump stays on script, but will... 4 hr fingers mcgurke 25
News Donald Trump not swayed by G-7 leaders on Paris... 5 hr DRAINTHATSWAMP 59
See all Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Gunman
  2. North Korea
  3. Pope Francis
  4. China
  5. Recession
  1. Microsoft
  2. Cuba
  3. Mexico
  4. Climate Change
  5. Egypt
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 21,509 • Total comments across all topics: 281,378,588

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC