Kenya: President Gets Ready to Present Papers to Election Body
President Uhuru Kenyatta is this morning scheduled to start his journey to City Hall, where he will present his papers as he seeks to be cleared to vie for a second term, at Pipeline Estate in Embakasi, Nairobi. Accompanied by Deputy President William Ruto, the President will stop at nine points along the route through the populous Eastlands as he heads to the city centre.
Start the conversation, or Read more at AllAfrica.com.
Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Islam Will Conquer Italy and the Entire West (Sep '10)
|3 min
|chazmo
|515,907
|Our latent racism (Jun '16)
|2 hr
|Dave
|3
|Donald Trump gets warm welcome in Saudi Arabia ...
|2 hr
|girlcrush
|157
|An ailing boy, a residential school infirmary a...
|3 hr
|chugs are still pos
|8
|Two men caned 83 times at Indonesian mosque for...
|4 hr
|Dr No
|63
|On trip abroad, Trump stays on script, but will...
|4 hr
|fingers mcgurke
|25
|Donald Trump not swayed by G-7 leaders on Paris...
|5 hr
|DRAINTHATSWAMP
|59
Find what you want!
Search Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC