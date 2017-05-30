Kenya: 10 Killed in Suspected Terror ...

Kenya: 10 Killed in Suspected Terror Attacks in Lamu

Nine security officers and a civilian died on Wednesday after their vehicles ran over explosive devices in separate terror incidents in Lamu County. The first explosion happened at 8.30am, between Baure and Milimani, killing all seven police officers on board an armoured personnel carrier and the civilian passenger.

