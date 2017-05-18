Julian Assange probe dropped by Swedi...

Julian Assange probe dropped by Swedish prosecutors

Next Story Prev Story
6 hrs ago Read more: Andover Advertiser

Marianne Nye said she had decided to "discontinue" the investigation, although it is unlikely to lead to Mr Assange immediately leaving the Ecuadorian Embassy in London, where he has been living for almost five years. Scotland Yard said it was obliged to execute a warrant issued by Westminster Magistrates' Court for the arrest of Mr Assange following his failure to surrender to the court in June 2012 should he leave the embassy.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Andover Advertiser.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News The Latest: Ryan says no rush to judgment on Co... 8 min CodeTalker 16
News El Paso, Texas, wants 'more funding for bridges... 11 min @Kelly 10
News Louis Farrakhan Still 'Leading Anti-Semite': ADL 17 min Jesus Hernandez 11
News Islam Will Conquer Italy and the Entire West (Sep '10) 24 min Sick of froxy 515,449
News 1st city to ban smoking inside restaurants, Win... 1 hr FLAUNT YOUR ADDIC... 18
News Will Melania Trump wear a headscarf in Saudi Ar... 2 hr Jeff Brightone 1
News High stakes at every stop on President Trump's ... 2 hr Jeff Brightone 1
See all Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Syria
  2. Health Care
  3. Iran
  4. Mexico
  5. China
  1. Microsoft
  2. Saudi Arabia
  3. Afghanistan
  4. North Korea
  5. Pakistan
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 23,250 • Total comments across all topics: 281,128,283

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC