Julian Assange probe dropped by Swedish prosecutors
Marianne Nye said she had decided to "discontinue" the investigation, although it is unlikely to lead to Mr Assange immediately leaving the Ecuadorian Embassy in London, where he has been living for almost five years. Scotland Yard said it was obliged to execute a warrant issued by Westminster Magistrates' Court for the arrest of Mr Assange following his failure to surrender to the court in June 2012 should he leave the embassy.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Andover Advertiser.
Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|The Latest: Ryan says no rush to judgment on Co...
|8 min
|CodeTalker
|16
|El Paso, Texas, wants 'more funding for bridges...
|11 min
|@Kelly
|10
|Louis Farrakhan Still 'Leading Anti-Semite': ADL
|17 min
|Jesus Hernandez
|11
|Islam Will Conquer Italy and the Entire West (Sep '10)
|24 min
|Sick of froxy
|515,449
|1st city to ban smoking inside restaurants, Win...
|1 hr
|FLAUNT YOUR ADDIC...
|18
|Will Melania Trump wear a headscarf in Saudi Ar...
|2 hr
|Jeff Brightone
|1
|High stakes at every stop on President Trump's ...
|2 hr
|Jeff Brightone
|1
Find what you want!
Search Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC