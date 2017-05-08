Jeremy Corbyn cautious over sending m...

Jeremy Corbyn cautious over sending more UK troops to Afghanistan

Next Story Prev Story
7 hrs ago Read more: Stroudnewsand Journal

Jeremy Corbyn has suggested he could turn down any Nato request for Britain to send more soldiers to Afghanistan to strengthen efforts against the Taliban, if he was prime minister. The Labour leader said "at the end of the day wars are not solved by the presence of foreign troops" as he called for a political solution to the violence in the war-torn nation, while vowing to "look at" any request.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Stroudnewsand Journal.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News France's election proves it - America is now an... 9 min Trump your President 162
News Islam Will Conquer Italy and the Entire West (Sep '10) 28 min Aliroger1 514,896
News New political party wants Vancouver Island to b... (Jun '16) 2 hr oh sure 23
News France fights to keep Macron email hack from di... 4 hr Retribution 32
News Uniqueness of autism is celebrated (May '14) 4 hr Untapped Pool of ... 4
News Hopkinsville to get downtown labyrinth (Oct '08) 4 hr Getready 4
News No Fixed Address: More immigrants 'fleeing to t... 5 hr Del 1
See all Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. North Korea
  2. China
  3. Health Care
  4. South Korea
  5. Syria
  1. Boston Marathon
  2. Mexico
  3. Egypt
  4. Kentucky Derby
  5. Iran
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 24,503 • Total comments across all topics: 280,892,811

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC