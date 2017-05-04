Israel-Germany row shines spotlight o...

Israel-Germany row shines spotlight on anti-occupation group

WBEN-AM Buffalo

Former Israeli combat soldiers who were thrust into the center of a recent diplomatic row between Israel and Germany, say the sudden international spotlight has given them a bigger stage to speak out against Israel's 50-year rule over millions of Palestinians. Breaking the Silence is a group of ex-soldiers-turned-whistleblowers who view Israel's open-ended occupation of lands sought for a Palestinian state as an existential threat to their country.

Chicago, IL

