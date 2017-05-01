IS attack on US convoy kills eight Afghans and wounds three US soldiers
A suicide car bomber has struck a US military convoy in the Afghan capital, killing at least eight Afghan civilians and wounding three US service members. Najib Danish, deputy spokesman for the Interior Ministry, confirmed the toll and said another 25 Afghan civilians were wounded in the morning rush-hour attack near the US Embassy in Kabul, which destroyed several civilian vehicles An affiliate of the extremist group has gathered strength in recent years, and is now at war with both the US-backed government and the much larger Taliban insurgency.
