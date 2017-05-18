Iraqi officials: Car bombings in Baghdad kill 11 people
Two car bombs in southwestern Baghdad killed 11 people, including four police officers, and wounded at least 20 late on Friday night, according to Iraqi police and hospital officials. The first attack targeted a police checkpoint in the neighborhood and moments later, the second blast hit a nearby street crowded with civilians, the officials said, speaking on condition of anonymity because they were not authorized to talk to reporters.
Start the conversation, or Read more at NewsOK.com.
Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Times Square mayhem raises question about recen...
|1 hr
|Meanwhile
|1
|Islam Will Conquer Italy and the Entire West (Sep '10)
|3 hr
|Aliroger1
|515,459
|No face for mental illness
|4 hr
|Humanspirit
|1
|El Paso, Texas, wants 'more funding for bridges...
|4 hr
|Smell farts
|19
|Jesus Arrested as Illegal Immigrant in New Poli...
|5 hr
|Whiskey Drinking ...
|2
|1st city to ban smoking inside restaurants, Win...
|6 hr
|cough cough
|21
|Bangladesh arrests 27 men on suspicion of being...
|6 hr
|Christian Taliban
|1
Find what you want!
Search Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC