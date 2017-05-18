Iraqi officials: Car bombings in Bagh...

Iraqi officials: Car bombings in Baghdad kill 11 people

Next Story Prev Story
9 hrs ago Read more: NewsOK.com

Two car bombs in southwestern Baghdad killed 11 people, including four police officers, and wounded at least 20 late on Friday night, according to Iraqi police and hospital officials. The first attack targeted a police checkpoint in the neighborhood and moments later, the second blast hit a nearby street crowded with civilians, the officials said, speaking on condition of anonymity because they were not authorized to talk to reporters.

Start the conversation, or Read more at NewsOK.com.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Times Square mayhem raises question about recen... 1 hr Meanwhile 1
News Islam Will Conquer Italy and the Entire West (Sep '10) 3 hr Aliroger1 515,459
News No face for mental illness 4 hr Humanspirit 1
News El Paso, Texas, wants 'more funding for bridges... 4 hr Smell farts 19
News Jesus Arrested as Illegal Immigrant in New Poli... 5 hr Whiskey Drinking ... 2
News 1st city to ban smoking inside restaurants, Win... 6 hr cough cough 21
News Bangladesh arrests 27 men on suspicion of being... 6 hr Christian Taliban 1
See all Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Syria
  2. North Korea
  3. China
  4. Health Care
  5. Iran
  1. Saudi Arabia
  2. Mexico
  3. Microsoft
  4. Afghanistan
  5. Wall Street
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 22,559 • Total comments across all topics: 281,141,100

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC