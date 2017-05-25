Indonesia arrests 3 suspects in bombi...

Indonesia arrests 3 suspects in bombings that killed police

Police in Indonesia say three suspected Islamic militants have been arrested for their alleged involvement in the two suicide bombings that killed three police officers and injured 11 other people in the capital. West Java police spokesman Yusri Yunus says the suspects were captured early Friday in three places in Bandung, the capital of West Java province.

