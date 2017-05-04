India court upholds death sentences f...

India court upholds death sentences for student's gang rape and murder on bus

India's top court has upheld the death sentences of four men convicted of the fatal gang rape and torture of a medical student on a moving bus nearly five years ago. The court held that the diabolical nature of the crime in the Indian capital, which triggered massive protests across the country, made it a fit case for the death penalty.

