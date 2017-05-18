Ian Brady's ashes will not be scatter...

Ian Brady's ashes will not be scattered in Glasgow, city council says

Next Story Prev Story
8 hrs ago Read more: Campaignseries.co.uk

Moors Murderer Ian Brady will not be cremated and have his ashes scattered in his native Glasgow, the city council has said. The 79-year-old child killer died on Monday after spending more than five decades behind bars for murders committed with partner Myra Hindley.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Campaignseries.co.uk.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Islam Will Conquer Italy and the Entire West (Sep '10) 10 min Sick of froxy 515,448
News The Latest: Ryan says no rush to judgment on Co... 48 min Bloody Eyes 15
News Russians increasingly indifferent to Trump, US ... 1 hr Jeff Brightone 1
News Opposition councillors claim Deane's departure ... 1 hr Snotberger StNorb... 1
News Bangladesh arrests 27 men on suspicion of being... 2 hr Ronald 2
News El Paso, Texas, wants 'more funding for bridges... 2 hr Bags of farts 8
News How the Six-Day War changed American Jews 3 hr Mullet Omar Simps... 4
See all Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Syria
  2. Health Care
  3. Microsoft
  4. Iran
  5. Mexico
  1. China
  2. Saudi Arabia
  3. Afghanistan
  4. Wall Street
  5. North Korea
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 23,406 • Total comments across all topics: 281,125,430

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC