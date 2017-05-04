Human remains found in France by team...

Human remains found in France by team searching for - Disappeared' murder victim

Read more: Bucksfreepress.co.uk

A search team examining French forest land for the body of "Disappeared" republican murder victim Seamus Ruddy has found human remains. The Independent Commission for the Location of Victims' Remains announced that the discovery was at Pont-de-l'Arche near Rouen in northern France.

Chicago, IL

