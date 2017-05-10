Happy Valley reigns at the Bafta awards as The Crown misses out
Happy Valley has triumphed over The Crown at the Bafta TV awards, as the royal drama left empty handed despite racking up the most nominations with five nods. The police drama starring Sarah Lancashire snatched the best drama series prize from the big budget Netflix production, while Lancashire took the leading actress prize over The Crown's star Claire Foy.
