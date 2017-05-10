Happy Valley reigns at the Bafta awar...

Happy Valley reigns at the Bafta awards as The Crown misses out

Next Story Prev Story
13 hrs ago Read more: Richmond and Twickenham Times

Happy Valley has triumphed over The Crown at the Bafta TV awards, as the royal drama left empty handed despite racking up the most nominations with five nods. The police drama starring Sarah Lancashire snatched the best drama series prize from the big budget Netflix production, while Lancashire took the leading actress prize over The Crown's star Claire Foy.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Richmond and Twickenham Times.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Marco Rubioa s claim that North Korea has a doz... (Sep '15) 3 min Grecian Formula F... 34
News Mexico Abuses Their Own Illegal Immigrants (Oct '15) 6 min Grecian Formula F... 7
News Volkswagen U.S. unit names compliance officer a... 38 min Consumer 1
News Islam Will Conquer Italy and the Entire West (Sep '10) 41 min Mishianna 515,288
News France's election proves it - America is now an... 1 hr swampmudd 262
News Did the Greens split the vote with the NDP? Or ... 7 hr Americas 1
News UBC economist says election result unlikely to ... 8 hr Americas 1
See all Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Iran
  2. North Korea
  3. Pope Francis
  4. China
  5. Mexico
  1. Syria
  2. Health Care
  3. Egypt
  4. Iraq
  5. South Korea
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 18,532 • Total comments across all topics: 281,025,878

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC