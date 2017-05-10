Green Party pledges not to stand in marginal London seat in bid to block Tories
The Green Party has said it will not field a candidate in the marginal south London seat of Eltham in a bid to prevent Labour being ousted by the resurgent Tories. As nominations closed for the General Election on June 8, the local Greenwich Green Party said they had taken the decision following discussions with the local Labour Party.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Wharfedale Observer.
Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Islam Will Conquer Italy and the Entire West (Sep '10)
|4 min
|J_a_n
|514,991
|Should we worry about Islamism in Indonesia?
|31 min
|Jay is schizophrenic
|1
|World cheers Obama victory, crosses fingers for... (Nov '08)
|33 min
|Sulu
|13
|Tax-efficient strategies for stretching your ne...
|1 hr
|PILASTER Out of C...
|1
|Toronto lawyer accuses Ontario SIU of 'whitewas...
|4 hr
|Shame
|1
|We are on track to pass 1.5A C warming in less ...
|8 hr
|Global Warming is...
|2
|Blaming Israel for carnage (Jul '06)
|9 hr
|Richard Widmark
|121,925
Find what you want!
Search Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC