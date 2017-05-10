Green Party pledges not to stand in m...

Green Party pledges not to stand in marginal London seat in bid to block Tories

The Green Party has said it will not field a candidate in the marginal south London seat of Eltham in a bid to prevent Labour being ousted by the resurgent Tories. As nominations closed for the General Election on June 8, the local Greenwich Green Party said they had taken the decision following discussions with the local Labour Party.

